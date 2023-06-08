Scott Ritter: New EXPLOSION Changes Everything In Ukraine Russia War



Stephen Gardner

Jun 6, 2023 #ukraine #russia #biden

In this insightful interview, Scott Ritter sits down with Stephen Gardner to delve into the latest developments in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war. The dam explosion between Ukraine and Russia will be damaging to both sides for a long time. They explore the significant impact of a recent explosion that has altered the dynamics on the ground, particularly in the Russian-occupied territory resulting from the dam's destruction in Southern Ukraine. The conversation also delves into topics such as Putin's role, the connection between terrorism and the war, and predictions on how the conflict might conclude. Scott Ritter gives very important insight to this conflict. 💵Check out Stephen's current CASH GIVEAWAY: https://www.yourbridgeplan.com/youtube 🧼 Buy Mr. 1920 Soap, My New Company: https://mister1920.com/pages/amazing-... Timestamp: 0:30 Scott Ritter explains the explosion of the Nova Kakhovka dam. 2:00 Who blew up the dam and who benefits from its destruction? 5:15 A Ukrainian General said many times that this dam should be blown 7:35 This is TERRORISM but who is the terrorist 9:50 CIA now saying nord stream pipeline explosion was done by Ukraine and US allowed Germany to be attacked 12:30 Biden told Germany and the press the pipeline would be shut down to stop Putin 14:35 the CIA is planting information to control the narrative with the American people. 16:00 US needs an honest press to keep the Government honest 18:00 Russia worries US F16 jets will be used to deliver nuclear payload to Russia 23:00 Russia giving nuclear weapons to Belarus to protect Russia from total destruction Subscribe and hit the bell to be notified of new videos: / @stephengardner1 Who is Stephen Gardner? Stephen Gardner is a best-selling financial author with 8 books. He also does financial coaching to show clients how to build wealth and quickly eliminate their debt using his FOCUS method. His most popular book is Taming Wall Street. The two strategies taught in Taming Wall Street did NOT lose money during the coronavirus market drop, The Great Recession or the Great Depression. Get a FREE digital copy of Stephen Gardner's best-selling book Taming Wall Street: https://www.yourbridgeplan.com/work-w... Don't like digital books, buy Taming Wall Street on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Taming-Wall-St... Stephen is on a mission to help strengthen America one family at a time. ​#biden #ukraine #dailynews #whitehouse #russia Keywords: update from Ukraine, Ukraine war map, Ukraine invasion map, Russia invading Ukraine, Russia-Ukraine explained, Russia-Ukraine news, Russia-Ukraine conflict explained, Vladimir Putin, Denys Davydov, Peter Zeihan, The Russian Dude, Artur Rehi, NATO, Russia attacks Ukraine, Russia-Ukraine war, Russia vs. Ukraine, Ukraine news, War in Ukraine, Ukraine vs. Russia, news Russia, Russia Today, news Russia Ukraine, Russian economy, Ukraine map, Himars, Perun.