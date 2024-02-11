Holistic loving is the foundational dynamic energy of life itself. Creative action, peace, caring, healing, sharing, joy, goodness and kindness are all expressions of loving.

The power of loving is capable of inspiring people to resolve difficult challenges and move on to great accomplishments.





