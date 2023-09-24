BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
@StevenDKelley about GettyCaverPedophileJeanPaulGettyBunkerBuilder, December 2017
27 views • 09/24/2023

https://www.truthcatradio.com The Getty Museum

Underneath the Getty Museum is a network of tunnels and underground bunkers, former CIA/NSA contractor Steven D. Kelley informs us that The Getty and USA government control Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMBs). These bases are connected to each other by systems of trains that use Magnetic Levitation and vacuum technology to reach very high speeds. Along with other functions, the Getty serves as a hub of child trafficking, child-sex slaves treated like cattle under the Getty, Please Universe, stop child trafficking and arrest those involved. Please and thank you.

Steven D. Kelley has launched a mission to Open the GETTY and gain access to these underground areas owned by the Templar Cabal Bunker called Getty Cavers Center. By exposing the dark secrets hidden below us, the truth will be forced upon the world, and nobody will be able to hide, defend, or continue the evil that has plagued the earth for so long.

https://www.stevendkelley.com/

2.- https://t.me/sdkelleypresident

3.- https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage


From Brighteon, Cynthia´s channel, we download and convert.  Unfortunately, Facebook, Twitter and other platforms don´t allow brighteon, so Rumble is the most accepted and  with the least censorship. 

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1/videos?page=1

@StevenDKelley For President 2024 

Your attention, please, Steven D Kelley is running for President 2024, he needs one person in every State to register for him.  If you are willing to be Steven´s State representative, please let him know asap.  Email him at [email protected]... say the State in the subject line. Thank you so much.

Steve´s official party affiliation, is NO party affiliation... Steven is running as a NPA.

Also contact him on telegram via 

1.- https://t.me/stevendkelleyforpresident

2.- https://t.me/sdkelleypresident

3.- https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage


Steven´s email is [email protected]


Trust you are fine.  Thank you so much for your lovely work.  Please, would you be so kind as to interview Steven D Kelley, please?https://www.stevendkelley.com

Essayer d'aider. Steven D Kelley et l'installation pédophile Underneath the Getty Center, Los Angeles, Californie.  Auriez-vous l'amabilité d'interviewer Steven, s'il vous plaît ?

#OCCUPYTHEGETTY.  

https://www.stevendkelley.com

https://www.stevendkelley2024.com

Email: [email protected]


Book by Steven D Kelley

LASERS CAVERS & MAGIC:

Audio Book:

https://youtu.be/E78-ZL9Ik1Y

Steven's Email:

[email protected] Steven D Kelley Show:

TruthCatRadio.com


Friday Sept. 1st, 7PM 

WTFrick LIVE ~ Direct Energy Weapons and Laser Tech w/ Steven D. Kelley   https://www.facebook.com/events/3523448304582831

Friday night with Optic Engineer, Steven D. Kelley, who helped create laser weapon system for military use will be on WTFrickLIVE! He was contracted through the CIA and NSA to provide high laser tech! We will be streaming LIVE on all social media platforms, but if we get deplatformed make sure you follow on Rumble!!! Link in video!!! Can't wait to chat


Friday night with Optic Engineer, Steven D. Kelley, who helped create laser weapon system for military use will be on WTFrickLIVE! He was contracted through the CIA and NSA to provide high laser tech! We will be streaming LIVE on all social media platforms, but if we get deplatformed make sure you follow on Rumble!!! Link in video!!! Can't wait to chat


Abolition of the Federal reserve system, and the establishment of a non fiat currency.


Repatriation of all equity from Federal reserve system, domestic, and abroad.


Implementation of secure borders to ensure integrity of new monetary system.


Complete inventory of all Gold reserves, including wealth stored in NSA bunkers.


Overhaul banking, and ussary, change laws for brokerage, insurance, and banking.


stevendkelleygettycaverpedophilejeanpaulgettybunkerbuilderdecember 2017
