New Religious Persecution

Are we seeing new forms of religious persecution popping up? Did Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sign a law on August 24, 2024 banning the Orthodox Church in Ukraine? Did Rwanda recently shut down over 5,100 churches, including house churches? Was this really about safety or perhaps also politics? Did Rwandan President Paul Kagame state that he is considering implementing a tax on church donations? Did the Nicaraguan government under its President Daniel Noriega change laws on August 22, 2024 that could allow it to impose taxes of up to 30 percent of a church's annual income? Did the Nicaraguan government recently shut does 1,500 non-governmental organizations, including 678 religious associations? Is Burundi causing issues for the churches of God because of some of its rules? Did Jesus prophesy about persecution? Will some Christians be beheaded and others burned according to biblical, as well as Greco-Roman, prophecies? Is economic 666 persecution also prophesied? What should the faithful do? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel address these matters.





A written article of related interest is available titled 'Religious persecuting policies popping up in Ukraine, Rwanda, Nicaragua, and Burundi' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/cog-news/religious-persecuting-policies-popping-up-in-rwanda-nicaragua-and-burundi/