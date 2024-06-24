© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rybar Live: Special military operation, June 21-23
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«On the afternoon of June 23, five Atacams missiles struck Sevastopol. As a result, the submunitions struck a beach on the western outskirts of Sevastopol. As a result, over 140 people were injured and four were killed, including two minor children»