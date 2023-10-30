The IDF Destroying Palestinian Property in Jenin camp, northern West Bank

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This isn't unusual, they've been doing this.
Adding this from late last night (midnight), US time.
Update of the situation in Gaza despite the media blackout:
- Israeli jets continue to attack the west of the town of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, specifically in Al-Sudaniya and Al-Tawam areas.
- Israeli warships continue to target the Rafah seashore with missiles.