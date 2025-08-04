BrightLearn - Healing Arthritis: Your 3-Step Guide to Conquering Arthritis Naturally by Susan Blum

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Healing Arthritis: Your 3-Step Guide to Conquering Arthritis Naturally by Susan Blum
886 views • 1 month ago

In "Healing Arthritis: Your 3-Step Guide to Conquering Arthritis Naturally," Dr. Susan Blum, a pioneer in functional medicine, offers a comprehensive approach to tackling arthritis by addressing its root causes rather than just managing symptoms with medications. Unlike conventional treatments that often rely on painkillers and immune-suppressing drugs, which can damage the gut and potentially worsen health, Dr. Blum's method focuses on healing the gut, which she identifies as the origin of arthritis and inflammation. Her 3-Step Arthritis Protocol begins with a two-week jump-start diet that eliminates inflammatory foods to heal the gut and identify food sensitivities. The second step involves a two-month intensive gut repair using herbs, supplements and probiotics, with personalized treatment plans. The final step is a six-month program that transitions to a long-term healthy lifestyle, incorporating stress management and mind-body practices to build resilience and prevent relapse. Dr. Blum's personal journey with arthritis, triggered by a series of traumatic events, underscores the effectiveness of her approach, which she successfully applied to herself and her patients. The book is filled with inspiring stories of individuals who have transformed their lives by following the Arthritis Protocol, making it a valuable resource for anyone seeking a natural path to healing arthritis.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

