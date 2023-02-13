© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Should Christians support President Trump? If so, then why?
I will give you a hint: "When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn." Proverbs 29:2
We are currently living under wicked rule!
Find out if Christians should support President Trump in this interview with Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer.
