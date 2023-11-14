Mario Bojić: EU Tyranny, Globalism, WW3...I'm Not Afraid of the Future!

Host of the Mario Zna Podcast in Serbia Mario Bojić discusses the tyranny of the EU, the tyranny of globalism, and how Serbia is the loudest anti-globalist nation in Europe. He feels many people are learning the truth and that Croats, Serbs, and others are coming together and getting a picture of the true enemy. He talks about the advance of the Algorithm Ghetto and believes it would take 200 years to implement in places like Serbia. Washington opened the gates of hell in 1999 and that's when WW3 began. He expects the deep state to do something crazy in America during the election year. He is not afraid of the future!





*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors





**Visit Our Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics





Websites

Mario Zna https://mariozna.com

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@MARIOZNA

X https://twitter.com/MarioBojic

Nulta Tačka https://nultatacka.rs

Global Dissident https://twitter.com/GlobalDiss

Gunter Felinger Interview https://youtu.be/CU6Adz-_KjM





About Mario Bojić

Mario Bojić is host of the popular Mario Zna Podcast in Serbia and founder of the Nulta Tačka portal.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)