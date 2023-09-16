Michio Kaku - We Lied To You, There is No Such Thing as Gravitational Pull

This is a bizarre statement to say the least. If gravity is a push and not a pull that would place earth in the center of the universe. If gravity is pushing the same from all sides as Kaku demonstrates in this video, and at the same time expanding in all directions as the big bang theory requires, earth must be in the center. There can be no other place where this could happen. Gravity would change as the earth turns, and that has never been measured. This contradicts one of the most important maxims in all of science theory; the earth cannot hold a special place in the universe. Because if it did, they would agree with the religions of the world. This was one of the basic precepts of science theory that allowed them to break free of the power of religion. They had to oppose religion at all costs.

In the concave earth model, there is no need for gravity.Things lighter than air rise naturally to reach equilibrium, while things heavier than air fall based on their mass also reaching equilibrium. You can test that by dropping a heavy rock on your foot. But, please don't!

More information is available on my Patreon page. Most is free, but some work requires a subscription. Thank you in advance for your support!

www.patreon.com/concaveearth





