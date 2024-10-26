Israeli strikes on Iran, Two Soldiers Killed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iranian military confirmed the death of two soldiers as Israel rains missiles targeting multiple sites across Iran. In a statement, the Iranian military said the soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice while confronting missiles launched by the criminal Zionist regime. However, the identities of the soldiers were not disclosed.
Mirrored - Times Of India
