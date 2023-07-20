🔊🔊 Robert F Kennedy Jr Et al testimony at Today's Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government held a hearing on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The following highlight reel features the testimony of:
** Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Attorney Timestamp: 00:01
** Emma-Jo Morris, Journalist at Breitbart News Timestamp: 11:46
** D. John Sauer, Special Assistant Attorney General, Louisiana Department of Justice Timestamp: 17:20