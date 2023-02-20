2/20/2023 -- Turkey struck by ANOTHER large M6.4 Earthquake -- New Location moving after warning

2/20/2023 -- The warning for this earthquake was issued MULTIPLE times this week for a new M6.0+ event to strike a different location than the previous M7's and other activity.





The new M6.4 has struck approximately 90 miles South of the previous M7.8 at Gaziantep and 160 miles South of the last large M7.5 by Elbistan.





I am 208 miles off on my warned location. Spot on with magnitude, time frame, and region.





Central Turkey was warned for up to M6.5 (M5.9 USGS) to strike by tomorrow. Warnings issued for the past 5 days on my youtube channel via free public videos, and via written messages on social media including my community page, and twitter.





I explained the reasoning behind the warning, and the time frame for it being until tomorrow. See the warnings here if you wish to verify: https://www.youtube.com/@dutchsinse/v... Starting on Feb 14, 2023 (6 days ago). Warning issued for a 7 day time frame.





