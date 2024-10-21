My Critique of Authoritative Parenting!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This lecture examines the differences between authoritative and authoritarian parenting, based on Gwen Dewar's research. It defines authoritative parenting as a balanced approach that combines warmth with clear expectations, promoting maturity and empathy in children. The discussion also critiques the reliance on emotional coaching without a strong moral foundation, arguing that such an approach may hinder children’s ability to handle real-world challenges. The speaker calls for a parenting strategy that incorporates resilience and moral integrity, preparing children to navigate complexities while maintaining open communication.
Authoritative Parenting: https://parentingscience.com/authoritative-parenting-style/
GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!
https://peacefulparenting.com/
Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!
Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!
See you soon!
https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022