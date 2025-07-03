Cranberry Chicken Dinner READY in 5 minutes?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⏱️ A full dinner in FIVE minutes? Watch me.
This sweet, savory, creamy cranberry chicken salad over rice comes together in less time than it takes to scroll for dinner ideas 🍽️💨 And yep—it’s totally shelf stable, totally budget-friendly, and totally delicious.
Hi, I’m MJ from LoadedPotato.org, your Refrigerator Eliminator™ 🧊❌
https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/cranberry-chicken-salad-bowl
This 5-minute hack is:
🍗 Protein-packed chicken salad
🍚 Served over instant rice (genius, right?)
🧺 100% shelf-stable, zero fridge needed
💰 About $2 a person
👨👩👧👦 Feeds 5 and scales for big families
Here’s how it works:
🔥 Stir 2 cups boiling water into 2 cups instant rice — done in 5
🥣 Mix canned chicken, mayo, mustard, cranberries, almonds, relish, vinegar, spices
🌀 Fluff your rice, top with salad, devour
💡 Bonus: Serve it over noodles or sourdough to mix things up!
👉 Hit up LoadedPotato.org for the full recipe, serving sizes from 5 to 20, and our Auto Grocery Calculator to add everything to your Walmart or Amazon Fresh cart in one click.
💥 Fast. Fridge-free. Family-approved.
----------------------------------------------------------------
Follow me here! 🥳
YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@eatloadedpotato
Instagram : https://instagram.com/eatloadedpotato
TikTok : https://tiktok.com/@eatloadedpotato
X : https://twitter.com/eatloadedpotato
----------------------------------------------------------------
#CranberryChickenSalad #ShelfStableMeals #PantryCooking #NoFridgeNeeded #BudgetFriendlyMeals #EasyDinnerIdeas #QuickPantryMeals #CannedChickenRecipe #EmergencyFoodIdeas #LoadedPotatoOrg #GlutenFreeDinner #FamilyMealPrep #FridgeFreeLiving #PantryStaplesOnly #CheapDinnerHack #MealPrepOnABudget #NoCookMeals #DriedCranberryRecipe #ChickenSaladOverRice #FoodStorageMeals #SurvivalFoodIdeas #RiceBasedMeals #TeenApprovedMeals #DinnerForFive #ZeroWasteCooking #AffordableFamilyMeals #ShelfStableLunch #FridgeFreeFood #EmergencyPreparednessMeals #PantryOnlyRecipes