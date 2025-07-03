Cranberry Chicken Dinner READY in 5 minutes?

⏱️ A full dinner in FIVE minutes? Watch me.

This sweet, savory, creamy cranberry chicken salad over rice comes together in less time than it takes to scroll for dinner ideas 🍽️💨 And yep—it’s totally shelf stable, totally budget-friendly, and totally delicious.

Hi, I’m MJ from LoadedPotato.org, your Refrigerator Eliminator™ 🧊❌

https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/cranberry-chicken-salad-bowl

This 5-minute hack is:

🍗 Protein-packed chicken salad

🍚 Served over instant rice (genius, right?)

🧺 100% shelf-stable, zero fridge needed

💰 About $2 a person

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Feeds 5 and scales for big families

Here’s how it works:

🔥 Stir 2 cups boiling water into 2 cups instant rice — done in 5

🥣 Mix canned chicken, mayo, mustard, cranberries, almonds, relish, vinegar, spices

🌀 Fluff your rice, top with salad, devour

💡 Bonus: Serve it over noodles or sourdough to mix things up!

👉 Hit up LoadedPotato.org for the full recipe, serving sizes from 5 to 20, and our Auto Grocery Calculator to add everything to your Walmart or Amazon Fresh cart in one click.

💥 Fast. Fridge-free. Family-approved.

