Shekel Shuffle: Janet Yellen's SVB Bailout was for Israeli Tech Firms
109 views • 03/15/2023

Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse last Friday created a panic among many Israeli technology companies that had money deposited at SVB. Many Israeli tech startups relied on SVB for funding. Two Israeli banks helped transfer a billion dollars from SVB to Israel hours before the crash. Even more astounding is that billions of more dollars were deposited by Israeli tech companies in SVB and benefited from the US government’s emergency bailout announced last Sunday. Doc Burkhart and I have the facts about the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s bailout of Israeli corporations, plus explosive new developments in the House investigation of the Biden crime syndicate.  We will begin with a Times of Israel article that revealed that the SVB bailout was for the benefit of Israeli corporations.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/14/23


You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.


The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf


It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day

prime minister benjamin netanyahuus federal governmentdepositslenderdirector generalbank failureisraeli startupssvb failuretel aviv sharesbank stocksinsurance stockssilicon valley bank financial grouptechnology startupspayroll paymentshigh-tech companiescash-flow crisisfinance minister bezalel smotrichpotential consequencesspecial teambank of israelsecurities authorityinnovation authoritymicro stabilized camerasqualitau
