New Directive Allows Killing of Americans

October 25, 2024 -A new directive issued by the Biden-Harris administration now gives the Secretary of Defense the ability to assign US military to help local law enforcement kill Americans engaged in political protest. This initiative is particularly concerning as Kamala Harris continues to call Trump “Hitler” and accuse him of wanting to use the military to harm our citizens. A jaundiced citizenry might think that this is a warning to accept the outcome of the election, no matter what—especially as reports of fraud roll in.





Thanks for watching and praying!





To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com





Lori’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. Subscribe for free to receive new posts. Or consider supporting my work with an $8 per month paid subscription.



