321-Pleiadian Beam Ships, ETs, Underground Tunnels, Quantum Computers, 4th Density, more - Steven D Kelley on Timeless Voyager, 03.25.24

I'm sharing this original video from the interviewer, Bruce at 'Timeless Voyager', Ep-321 on YouTube, March 25, 2024.

Link, description, and Steven's info below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8veJVxvonIE&ab_channel=TimelessVoyager

321-Former NSA engineer, author, and speaker, Steven D. Kelley explodes onto the Timeless Voyager Series Podcast with one of the most provocative interviews to date. Steven explains the Billy Meier Beam Ship technology as "flying quantum computer" that uses existing earthly technologies allowing for Light Speed, anti gravity, and more. He shows how far we have developed the "space" race without broadcasting the technologies that are 10 to 50 years ahead of consumer knowledge. As an engineer Steven is able to explain these otherworldly technologies so that non scientists can actually understand these concepts which are in use as you read this information. Steven is a keynote speaker in Los Angeles, CA (www.alienevent.com) April 11-14, 2024 where the event will held. Check out their webpage for more info.



