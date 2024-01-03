Israel assassinates Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in Lebanon

Mirrored - Middle East Eye

Further Info from South Front:

Hamas Suspends Negotiations In Response To Assassination Of Aleh Al-Arouri In Beirut

On the morning of January 2, an explosion thundered the southern outskirts of the Lebanese capital Beirut. According to the local media, the target of the attack was the “office of the Hamas movement”.

According to Lebanese state media, the explosion was caused by an Israeli drone.

Officials say at least four people were killed in the attack, including a “senior Palestinian official.” Hamas confirmed assassination of Saleh Al-Arouri in the Israeli attack. Two Qassam commanders were also reportedly killed in Beirut.

Aleh Al-Arouri was the Deputy Chairman of Hamas’ political politburo and one of the founding commanders of the Al-Qassam brigade. He served as the representative of the movement in Lebanon.

This was the first Israeli attack on Beirut since 2005. A tough response from Hezbollah is expected. Residents of Israeli settlements on the border with Lebanon are advised to stay in shelters.

Hamas immediately informed the mediators in Egypt and Qatar that it was freezing all negotiations on the release of the hostages with Israel until further notice.