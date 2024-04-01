The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. A Word To The Wise...

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

God makes it very clear that gaining wisdom is principle to walk with him. Let us commit to becoming wiser every day.





A Heart for Wisdom

From Intouch Ministries

When you feel inadequate for the task in front of you, where do you turn?

1 Kings 3:5-9

When we find ourselves in a new environment or unfamiliar situation, it’s natural to feel unsure. Even Solomon felt lost and inadequate in taking on his new role as king of Israel. He said he felt “like a little boy [who did] not know how to go out or come in” (1 Kings 3:7). Can you relate?





Tempest - All For One

