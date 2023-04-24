© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4/22/2023 【Miles Insight】The judge listed three major reasons why Mr. Miles Guo cannot be granted bail: (1) Mr. Guo could flee the country even without any travel document as he is “clever”. That said, no one should be granted bail; (2) Mr. Guo poses a risk of obstruction of justice because his fellow fighters exercise their constitutional rights and conduct peaceful protests, which, however, are irrelevant to Mr. Guo; and (3) Mr. Guo poses a risk of economic harm to the community, yet it is the SEC that has withheld our fellow fighters' investment money.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
4/22/2023 【Nicole看七哥】法官列出三个主要理由拒绝郭先生保释：(1) 郭先生很聪明，没有护照也能逃离美国，那么按这个逻辑，没人可以被保释； (2) 郭先生阻碍司法公正，因为他的战友们行使宪法保护的权利进行和平抗议，而这些抗议和郭先生本人毫无关系；(3)郭先生对社区造成经济危害，而事实上是SEC扣押了战友们的投资
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平