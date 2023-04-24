BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The judge listed three major reasons why Mr. Miles Guo cannot be granted bail
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
8 views • 04/24/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2f7r4wfee9

4/22/2023 【Miles Insight】The judge listed three major reasons why Mr. Miles Guo cannot be granted bail: (1) Mr. Guo could flee the country even without any travel document as he is “clever”. That said, no one should be granted bail; (2) Mr. Guo poses a risk of obstruction of justice because his fellow fighters exercise their constitutional rights and conduct peaceful protests, which, however, are irrelevant to Mr. Guo; and (3) Mr. Guo poses a risk of economic harm to the community, yet it is the SEC that has withheld our fellow fighters' investment money.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


4/22/2023 【Nicole看七哥】法官列出三个主要理由拒绝郭先生保释：(1) 郭先生很聪明，没有护照也能逃离美国，那么按这个逻辑，没人可以被保释； (2) 郭先生阻碍司法公正，因为他的战友们行使宪法保护的权利进行和平抗议，而这些抗议和郭先生本人毫无关系；(3)郭先生对社区造成经济危害，而事实上是SEC扣押了战友们的投资

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



