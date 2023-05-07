BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Barack Obama's Connection to Pizzagate Exposed in New Epstein Docs
1212 views • 05/07/2023

Barack Obama’s secret relationship with the notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has been exposed by a bombshell release of a new trove of Epstein documents – and mainstream media including Fox News have been covering for the former president for years.

The new trove of documents reveal the circle of elite VIPs who continued associating with Jeffrey Epstein years after he was a convicted pedophile is much wider than previously thought.

The documents also prove former president Barack Obama lied to the American people about his relationship with Epstein.

A number of Obama’s high-level staff continued meeting regularly with Jeffrey Epstein years after he was convicted of pedophilia, according to the release of the documents which include, for the first time, Epstein’s personal calendar.

- Diversify & Protect Your Retirement With Gold & Silver: https://go.noblegoldinvestments.com/the-peoples-voice-gold/

Mirrored - The People's Voice

Keywords
jeffrey epsteinepsteinelite pedophiliawilliam burnspedophile code wordsepstein listvip pedophile ring
