Turkey Earthquake Splits Tree in half and apart by 30 feet
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
811 views • 03/05/2023

Need 'a SIGN'?... that the Creator isn't "HIDDEN"... anymore?  SURE you do.The Creator has been watching humans split firewood for centuries now.  I think He's got this!

And sure, that shows the Creator's PRECISION and ACCURACY, when He 'wants to TARGET something'.  There's nothing He CAN'T do.

This video is linked to Our March 05, 2023 Blog

Keywords
testimonysyriathe two witnessestestimonyofthetwowitnessesturkey earthquakesplit treefault lineshearing
