Dune (canceled, Atari 2600)

Note: sound is not implemented in this version.





Dune is an action-adventure that being developed at Atari in 1984, but got ultimately cancelled. This video shows footage of a prototype. Atariage.com estimates this prototype to be about 30% finished.





Dune is based is on the 1984 movie adaption of the eponymous book. The game is described as being similar to Adventure on the Atari 2600. You move through a giant maze and you can find, pick up and drop various items. The game switches between screens. On each screen, there are enemies. Most of them are represented by smilies and will follow you around. There are two meters. The blue one is probably your health. The red one might be a spice meter, as it goes up when you collect a pot with an "S" on it.

According to Atariprotos.com, the blue meter is your water level. Some rooms in the maze are water rooms, and you raise your level if you touch the walls in the these.





http://www.atariprotos.com/2600/software/dune/dune.htm