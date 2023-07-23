BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Buildup Of Chinese, Russian, Iranian Personnel In Central/South America Spells TROUBLE For America
glock 1911
07/23/2023

The Storm is indeed upon us.  Link to American Flyover video interview with Christie Hutcherson:   https://banned.video/watch?id=64bd7ac38c997fe53eeec079  This info does not exist in a vacuum.  Forces are gathering that intend to destroy our lives and our homeland in order that they can take the spoils.  Now more than ever is the time to focus our energies on fitness, on preps, on the hierarchy of needs, on layers of plans and on methods of self defense.  Website Women Fighting For America:     https://wffa.win/  

Keywords
weaponspreppingself defensecommunismsurvivalend timesresiliency
