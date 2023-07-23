Buildup Of Chinese, Russian, Iranian Personnel In Central/South America Spells TROUBLE For America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Storm is indeed upon us. Link to American Flyover video interview with Christie Hutcherson: https://banned.video/watch?id=64bd7ac38c997fe53eeec079 This info does not exist in a vacuum. Forces are gathering that intend to destroy our lives and our homeland in order that they can take the spoils. Now more than ever is the time to focus our energies on fitness, on preps, on the hierarchy of needs, on layers of plans and on methods of self defense. Website Women Fighting For America: https://wffa.win/