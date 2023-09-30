Guy digs tunnel in backyard to help anxiety. Why God is better. AUTHENTIC with Shawn Boonstra

Everyone copes with anxiety in their own way. Sometimes a simple distraction like playing a game of Tetris or (on the stranger side) digging a big tunnel might be enough to make you feel better. Host Shawn Boonstra explores how spending time with God in prayer might be the best way to deal with your problems. Website: vop.com/authentic --------------------------- About Authentic: Host Shawn Boonstra makes it easy to understand how philosophy and biblical principles can help you live an authentic life in the 21st century. We talk about real existential questions—stuff that everybody wonders about: the meaning of life, purposeful living, the nature of human existence, the thoughts of great philosophers and how those have impacted our culture and how we live—the nature of love, relationships, emotions, self-awareness . . . But most of all, we explore what it means to live an authentic human existence. New episodes on Saturdays. Watch on YouTube and a growing list of North American TV networks and stations.

