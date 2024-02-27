BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Aaron Bushnell's Extreme Act of Protest & Why the World Would be Better if He was Still With Us
124 views • 02/27/2024

One of the last things Aaron Bushnell wrote was:

"Many of us like to ask ourselves, "What would I do if I was alive during Slavery? Or the Jim Crow South? Or the apartheid? What would I do if my country was committing genocide?"

The Answer is, you're doing it. Right now."

The world would be a better place if people like Aaron Bushnell lived on, fought day after day, onward into the future. The courage Aaron Bushnell possessed to do what he did, would better serve us all if he had used it day after day, for as long as possible.

Waking up to the reality of US foreign policy leaves one isolated, angry, frustrated, and confused. We all have to work on creating a path from there to here today, where we all work together to make the world a better place tomorrow.

Mirrored - The New Atlas

self-immolationthe new atlasaaron bushnell
