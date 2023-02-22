Idaho - New Bill to Criminalize The use of mRNA “Vaccines”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Could mRNA vaccines soon become illegal in the state of Idaho? Yes, it's possible.
A new bill introduced in Idaho would make the administration of mRNA vaccines—including ones for COVID-19—illegal to administer to any human or mammal in the state.Idaho House Bill No. 154 would charge those who provide or administer an mRNA vaccine with a misdemeanour.“A person may not provide or administer a vaccine developed using messenger ribonucleic acid technology for use in an individual or any other mammal in this state.”
The bill will require a hearing and future vote in the Health and Welfare Committee to make it onto the Idaho House floor for a debate.