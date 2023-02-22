Idaho - New Bill to Criminalize The use of mRNA “Vaccines”

Could mRNA vaccines soon become illegal in the state of Idaho? Yes, it's possible.

A new bill introduced in Idaho would make the administration of mRNA vaccines—including ones for COVID-19—illegal to administer to any human or mammal in the state.Idaho House Bill No. 154 would charge those who provide or administer an mRNA vaccine with a misdemeanour.“A person may not provide or administer a vaccine developed using messenger ribonucleic acid technology for use in an individual or any other mammal in this state.”

The bill will require a hearing and future vote in the Health and Welfare Committee to make it onto the Idaho House floor for a debate.