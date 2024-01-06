Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
New wording in 2024 Insurance policies - what this tells us (How do they know)
channel image
High Hopes
3031 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
6991 views
Published 2 months ago

Jim Crenshaw


Jan 6, 2024


Insurance Companies Must Know Something Big, & Violent IS Coming Our Way? Denying Coverage For Injuries/Sickness Related To War, Riots, Insurrection.


They always tell us what they are going to do to us before they do it. We just have to catch it.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/qlFINKp2BmAr/

Keywords
insurrection2024warssicknessinjuriesriotscoveragejim crenshawnew wordinginsurance policies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket