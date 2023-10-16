Henry or Henrietta? | 30 Days of Fall | Day 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fall is a busy time of year for people to rehome / sell / butcher chickens, especially Roosters, so they don’t have to feed them all Winter. Me, I’m busy collecting what people are giving away and hatching even more.😃 Chicken math is happily at work here cuz roosters don’t count in your total number of birds, nor do chicks or eggs in an incubator. 😉
The top question on everyones mind regarding their young birds is— Are you a rooster or hen? Here is my method for determining the gender of a chicken.