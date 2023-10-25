John Solomon: The DOJ Subpoenaed House Communications

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The DOJ Subpoenaed House Communications | The Steve Gruber Show
Several former and current staffers on the House oversight and judiciary committees say they've just received notification that their phone and email records were seized by the DOJ in 2017 in relation to Crossfire Hurricane.
