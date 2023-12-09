BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Financial Markets Are A Living, Working Crime Scene" | Bill Holter
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
196 views • 12/09/2023

OPEC nations have started to move away from the Dollar. Bill Holter says if OPEC stops trading in Dollars, the financial world as we know it blows up. Also, the banking system is in a precarious situation. The 2008 crisis never was fixed, but simply papered over, he says. How long can the system stay afloat? The system could completely shutdown at any time, he says.

Read and/or download The Great Taking, by David Rogers Webb, HERE:

https://thegreattaking.com/

Or Here:

https://peakprosperity.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/The-Great-Taking.-David-Rogers-Webb-1699078517.7043.pdf


INTERVIEW TIMELINE:

1:30 US gold & silver

6:52 Junk silver

7:46 Platinum/Palladium

8:42 Gold vs silver

12:59 Manipulated data

14:10 Banking system

15:45 Brokerage accounts

18:51 Relocating

21:15 Gold & silver pricing

23:24 System shutdown

27:40 Holter's experience

31:45 The Great Taking

34:52 Bill Holter online

35:30 Miles Franklin

nwoww3new world orderwwiiiqtbanking crisisgreat resetglobal collapseliquidity tighteningglobalist crime syndicate controlled demolitionmoney creation stopping
