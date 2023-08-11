🌊 Discover Watersheds & Hydrology! 💧

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🏞️ Dive into the World of Watersheds with Matthew Helmers, according to him watershed is a land area draining to a common point. In Iowa, we're part of the Mississippi River basin.🎙️ https://bit.ly/3OPgQBd
🌦️ Water's Journey: Rain to streams, Mississippi River, Gulf of Mexico.
💧 Watershed Hydrology: Study of water movement on land. Rainfall paths, underground movement (tile drainage in Midwest).
🌱 Soil Connection: Water shaping landscapes.
📚 📚 Let's Learn Together: Unravel the science behind watersheds, hydrology, and the amazing journey of water! 💙