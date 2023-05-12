It's Not This Cowboy's First Rodeo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Plum Creek Shooting Society cowboy action shooting club near Lockhart, Texas. This shootist has it all under control.
Just listen to those steel plates sing!
Video Source:
Plum Creek Shooting Society, Lockhart, Texas
Background theme music:
'Western Adventures' by David Fesliyan
Video Re-work:
Westcombe Motion Pictures
Oxley Park NSW
Australia 2760
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between the Plum Creek Shooting
Society or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
cl fri21:11