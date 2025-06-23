EU Foreign Affairs Chihuahua Kaka Kallas on potential sanctions against Iran.

“As part of the JCPOA, we have standing commitments. There’s a snapback mechanism to reinstate full sanctions if there’s no progress."

Cynthia... Iran ....has a right to defend itself... Israel always says. Israel started this war.

Adding:

Note that this is the second report from Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) regarding Serbia’s covert arms shipments to Ukraine.

Following the first disclosure, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced that Belgrade would block any defense industry contracts if there were even a possibility that the weapons could end up in Ukraine. However, he later backtracked, claiming that Serbia is not supplying weapons to either Russia or Ukraine.

At a conference in Odessa, Vučić went further, expressing readiness to participate in the “restoration” of Ukrainian cities or regions — a gesture in Russia widely interpreted as aligning with West.