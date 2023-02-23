Spirits lifted in Palestine OH: "That was leadership I saw today.... people were chanting USA! USA!"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Tucker Carlson Interviews John Rourke Of Blue Line Moving About President Trump's Visit To East Palestine, Ohio Today
John: "That was a leadership that I saw today. I saw people standing on the streets screaming for this man. Chanting 'USA, USA!' I mean, it just gives me goosebumps."
At the :42 mark, Tucker Carlson calls out his own network.
"I'm embarrassed to say <we> have not been there."
The contracts of Tucker & Hannity are not the same. He has them by the balls, and he knows it.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1628567883000283136