How to Change the Mind of a Cultist? Far Left Abolish the Police Democrat Carjacked + Beaten

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Far Left Abolish the Police Democrat Shivanthi-Sathanandan who campaigned openly and demanded that the Minneapolis Police Department be abolished and defunded post George Floyd, and was in support of the riots, got car jacked and beat in front of her children, and miracle of miracles has changed her tune.Is it possible to deprogram Democrat cult members in other ways, or is it our best shot?
here is the story:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12495197/Democratic-party-official-Shivanthi-Sathanandan-left-bloodied-violent-carjacking-calls-tougher-crime-laws-vowing-dismantle-Minneapolis-Police-Department.html
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more