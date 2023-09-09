How to Change the Mind of a Cultist? Far Left Abolish the Police Democrat Carjacked + Beaten

Far Left Abolish the Police Democrat Shivanthi-Sathanandan who campaigned openly and demanded that the Minneapolis Police Department be abolished and defunded post George Floyd, and was in support of the riots, got car jacked and beat in front of her children, and miracle of miracles has changed her tune.Is it possible to deprogram Democrat cult members in other ways, or is it our best shot?

here is the story:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12495197/Democratic-party-official-Shivanthi-Sathanandan-left-bloodied-violent-carjacking-calls-tougher-crime-laws-vowing-dismantle-Minneapolis-Police-Department.html





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.

send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more