Roman Catholic Church Being ‘Drunk With The Blood Of The Saints-NOW THE END BEGINS-OCT 1 2023

Meet the great Christian counterfeit, the woman ‘drunken with the blood of the saints’ that is the Roman Catholic Church and Vatican State, it’s all in Revelation!

Dave Hunt writes “John next notices that the woman is drunk-and not with an alcoholic beverage. She is drunk with “the blood of the saints, and with the blood of the martyrs of Jesus. ..” The picture is a horrible one. It is not merely her hands that are red with this blood, but she is drunk with it! The slaughter of innocents who, for conscience’ sake, would not yield to her totalitarian demands has so refreshed and exhilarated her that she reels in ecstasy.” Talk about a horror movie, but this is no Hollywood fantasy, this is the Roman Catholic Church as revealed in Revelation.

“And I saw the woman drunken with the blood of the saints, and with the blood of the martyrs of Jesus: and when I saw her, I wondered with great admiration.” Revelation 17:6 (KJB)

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we look at the Roman Catholic Church mentioned in Revelation 17, and the Vatican state mentioned in Revelation 18. We see that they have been quite busy spilling the blood of the saints over the past 1,700 years, but it’s a drop in the bucket compared to what they’re going to do during the great Tribulation. The Spanish Inquisition happened historically, and is an excellent type picture of what’s soon coming. We will be reading from Dave Hunt’s book, ‘A Woman Rides the Beast’, and we highly recommend you get yourself a copy of it at the NTEB Bookstore. Your King James Bible has a lot to say about the identity of this woman, and tonight we cover all that as well as take your questions in another NTEB Open Forum.