CERN ACTIVATION on APRIL 8 Eclipse and 6666 from August 21st 2017 Eclipse
End the global reset
End the global reset
304 views • 03/31/2024

Will CERN the activated on April 8th? The answer is yes. Will it cause all out world destruction? No. But there is something to this issue that they are choosing April 8th to do this special activation. Along with four sixes from the eclipse of August 21st 2017. I thought this would be an interesting video dealing with the last days but also serving as a possible warning.

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

For further study the last days and establishment of the kingdom you can go to the warning website at the following address larrygmeguiar2.com

usdestructioncernharbingeractivationeclipse april eight
