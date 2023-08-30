Now it's Clear. Pandemic 2.0 Starts Mid-September when TSA reqiured to Wear Masks AGAIN.

Jeffery Jaxen on the High Wire provides proof, both by whistle blower and documents that the WHO, NIH and their government minions always start with masks and social distancing, then moves to more aggressive measures. The parasite class is claiming there are three new "more deadly and more contagious variants". Two weeks after TSA and flight crew...passengers will be required to wear masks to travel...and it moves stricter from there. Many think by December they'll be closing restaurants, concerts, sporting events, and businesses. We knew these turds were going to do this. Some colleges have already announced that their fall classes now require masks. There goes college football this year. It will take massive non-compliance and protest to shut down these bureaucrats once and for all. We The People know who the real enemy is.

