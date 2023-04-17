BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russian Forces Shocked! America's Best Tanks to Arrive in Ukraine
59 views • 04/17/2023

US Military News


Apr 15, 2023


In this video, we will discuss the sending of the U.S. M1 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine, we've already talked about these exceptional armored vehicles, but it wouldn't hurt to see how far the U.S. has come in terms of sending these beauties to Ukraine. We will discuss its technical and combat characteristics.


Exactly when the Abrams will arrive in Ukraine is not specified, and that should not be surprising in a war, as such information (number of units and date of delivery) is never fully disclosed. Officially, the delivery date is autumn 2023, but it may happen that all 31 Abrams tanks are already in Ukraine or in a neighboring country.


Thank you, hopefully useful!


americarussiausbestwarunited statesus military newsukrainetanksabramsm1arrive
