Emotional Eating Triggers, Truth Journaling, and Renewing the Mind - Barb Raveling

If you struggle with emotional eating, you’re not alone. Barb Raveling struggled intensely with emotional eating, but it wasn’t until she learned how to renew her mind with the power of God’s Word that she was able to break free from the damaging cycle it had inflicted on her life. Barb is the author of Say Goodbye to Emotional Eating: 100 Renewing Exercises to Help You Break Free from the Control of Food. She is also the podcast host of Taste for Truth and the Christian Habits podcast. She shares how “truth journaling” helped her to break free from her struggle with emotional eating. Barb also discusses why it’s important to live by design, which she describes as living intentionally and embracing healthy boundaries to protect yourself from slipping back into bad habits.
TAKEAWAYS
Barb truth journaled every time she broke her boundaries about food and counteracted each mental lie with an absolute truth
Top things that can trigger emotional eating include: insecurity, anxiety, procrastination, failed dieting attempts, etc.
When it comes to exercising, it’s helpful to find something you love to do and stay consistent
Barb’s podcasts have garnered more than one million downloads
