© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2iupprd2bd
6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Steve K. Bannon: Miles Guo changed the direction of the world and identified the CCP as a transnational criminal organization. He made history by bifurcating the Chinese people from the CCP, and the CCP hates him!
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】班农先生：郭文贵改变了世界的方向，指出了中共是跨国犯罪组织；他将中国人民与中共分开是历史性的，中共对他恨之入骨！
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平