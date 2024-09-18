The VANISHING RAINBOW!

It had Rained.

As the Rainstorm slowly cleared near Sunset, the Brilliant Sunlight generated a Rainbow, even a faint Double Rainbow!

As long as the Rain continued to fall between my Camera and the Rainbow, it stayed strong. But as the Rain diminished, the Rainbow faded from right to left, finally disappearing in the Trees!

Here in our Time-Lapse Video, you can follow the action!

Please enjoy the miracle!