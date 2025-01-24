Unleashing The Power Of The Holy Spirit: How Conviction Changes Hearts And Lives!

In this powerful and heartfelt message, we dive into the work of the Holy Spirit in bringing conviction. The speaker emphasizes the importance of prayer and how God uses the word and believers to bring conviction to people's hearts. We look at several ways God brings conviction, including preaching, prayer, and even remarkable events. The speaker shares personal experiences and highlights the story of Stephen from the Bible, showing how living a life filled with the Spirit can make a difference. We are reminded that it is the Holy Spirit's job to convict and reprove, and our role is to share the message of Jesus clearly. Join us as we explore these deep truths and the importance of trusting and obeying God.

