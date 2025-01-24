BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Unleashing The Power Of The Holy Spirit: How Conviction Changes Hearts And Lives!
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 7 months ago

In this powerful and heartfelt message, we dive into the work of the Holy Spirit in bringing conviction. The speaker emphasizes the importance of prayer and how God uses the word and believers to bring conviction to people's hearts. We look at several ways God brings conviction, including preaching, prayer, and even remarkable events. The speaker shares personal experiences and highlights the story of Stephen from the Bible, showing how living a life filled with the Spirit can make a difference. We are reminded that it is the Holy Spirit's job to convict and reprove, and our role is to share the message of Jesus clearly. Join us as we explore these deep truths and the importance of trusting and obeying God.

Keywords
holy spiritgracesalvationtestimonyprayerfaithblessingspreachingencouragementmartyrdomconvictionguiltpower of prayerstephencongregationfarewellspiritual insighttrust in godbiblical storypastoral advicesalvation invitation
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Opening Words

00:50The Work of the Holy Spirit in Conviction

01:18The Power of Prayer in Conviction

02:37The Role of the Preacher and the Congregation

04:38The Story of Stephen and Conviction

07:40The Holy Spirit's Role in Salvation

08:54Encouragement for Preachers

11:16Understanding Conviction

12:07Closing Prayer and Invitation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy