耐克公司使用的是维吾尔人集中营的奴工，你每买一双耐克鞋，你实际上就是在支持中共对维吾尔族人的种族灭绝。
Nike uses slave labor from Uyghur concentration camps. For every pair of Nike shoes you buy, you are actually supporting the CCP’s genocide of Uyghurs.
