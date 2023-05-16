Fired his attorney, represented himself, & got out of a 35 years prison sentence

Quawntay spent 16 years in jail (of a 35-year sentence) for a non-violent cannabis charge. His story is astounding! Quawntay ended up firing his lawyer and represented himself to yield his release from jail.





While not having the privileged upbringing and having dropped out of school at a young age, Quawntay’s wisdom, knowledge, understanding, drive and hustle are paramount. He has written a book, has a movie coming out soon, runs a non-profit for at risk kids, helps incarcerated individuals get released and transition into society.





The Green Rush is a cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media discussing news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.





This week we discuss: 35 Years in Prison





Episode 1148 The #TalkingHedge with guest Quawntay Adams Quawntay, AKA “Bosco", Founder/President of Chasin Freedum foundation...

