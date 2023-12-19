Create New Account
The Great Taking - Documentary - Exposes the System Central Bankers - (Survival of Planned Suppression and Subjugation) - Free PDF Book - David Webb
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
I'm sharing this video, from 'The Great Taking' on YouTube. Called, "The Great Taking - Documentary", from November 29, 2023

David Webb exposes the system Central Bankers have in place to take everything from everyone.

A fascinating -- and frightening -- expose' on the multi-decade actions TPTB have undertaken to strip EVERYTHING from people, under the guise of a "Security Interest" in OUR private property! And all of this information is kept at the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation in Jersey City, NJ

View here and share the video. Here's the free PDF of this book, "The Great Taking". 

https://docplayer.net/234739593-The-great-taking-david-rogers-webb.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dk3AVceraTI&t=228s&ab_channel=TheGreatTaking


Keywords
fedwall streetfinancewallstreet

