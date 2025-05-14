© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump & Qatari Emir Tamim Al Thani announce historic $200B, 160 Boeing planes deal & strengthening ties.
'We've always liked each other'
And the white marble.. ; )
$1.2 TRILLION ‘economic exchange’ deal inked with Qatar — White House
Deal includes $96 billion in Boeing Dreamliner sales
$1 billion Qatari investment in ‘state-of-the-art quantum technologies’
RAYTHEON and General Atomic also inked major deals
President Donald J. Trump Secures Historic $1.2 Trillion Economic Commitment in Qatar
https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/05/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-secures-historic-1-2-trillion-economic-commitment-in-qatar/
Adding:
Rubio and Witkoff will go to Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul not on May 15th, as Putin suggested, but on the 16th.