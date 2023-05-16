No hospital would accept her, two tears kept falling down her swollen face

Pitiful Animal





May 16, 2023





No Words describe so much pain and miserable this dog has endured

At 00:30 am amid everyone falling asleep, I had an important mission again

I was at the top of the Santorini-Greece mountain to rescue the little dog

The scene now made me go crazy

Looks like she was beaten. Her head was bloody, very painful and swollen

I called her Jade and picked her up in the cage and moved to the hospital

Because it was midnight, all the hospitals were closed, I had to find forever to have a clinic to accept Jade

The doctors immediately asked Jade to be hospitalized for treatment

Day 1, she was injected, infusion with various drugs by doctors to reduce swelling

I still couldn't see her eyes because her face is still so swollen

Although I don't know what the future holds, I promised her that she would fight with her to the end

